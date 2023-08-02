Helly Hansen Newport Announces Annual Tent Sale Runs Through Aug. 7th

This year’s Helly Hansen Newport Tent Sale is going on in-store through Aug. 7 or until sold out. The locally owned and operated Thames Street Helly Hansen Newport store is open daily 9 am – 9 pm.

For 25 years now, visitors to Rhode Island for the historic Newport Folk Festival or Newport Jazz Festival have flocked to the shop at 154 Thames St, Newport, RI 02840 for off-season discounts on ski jackets, ski pants, as well as in-season marine gear.

“Helly Hansen has been making gear for the world’s toughest environments for over 140 years,” said owner Jay Lasky. “They know a thing or two about staying warm, dry, and comfortable. While we don’t have weather as extreme as in Norway, where Helly Hansen is based, outdoor enthusiasts worldwide have relied on Helly Hansen for generations.”

“Newport is a Helly Hansen town,” Lasky said. “We provide custom embroidery and branding for yacht crews and sailors all over the world – right here from our local Newport store. We also have unique Newport T-shirts and hoodies that really hold up in the summer sun and surf.”

Top picks for 2023’s in-store Tent Sale include winter sports gear deals as well as marine wear for both women and men. Jackets and pants that are perfect for a day on the slopes, a hike, or simply taking the dog for a walk.

Note: Sale is In-Store is only at:

Helly Hansen Newport

154 Thames Street

Newport, RI 02840.

More authentic Helly Hansen apparel and gear is available 24/7 on www.BigWeatherGear.com. Both the online store and the Thames Street shop have been locally owned and operated for 25 years.

