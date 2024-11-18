Obituary: Jolene Glynn (1972-2024)

In loving memory of Jolene F Glynn, a beloved sister, aunt, and cherished friend, who passed away on November 13, 2024. Born on September 28, 1972, Jolene brought light and joy to those around her, she always radiated positivity and love.

Throughout her life, Jolene found happiness in small joys – from her favorite soap operas, game shows, and reality shows to playing the lottery. She looked forward to her annual birthday trip to Foxwoods Casino and loved going out for a meal, especially at the Newport Creamery.

Jolene is survived by her siblings, Debra Glynn, Richard Glynn, Jr., Mickey Jemo (Steve), Peter Glynn (Elizabeth), Dawn Roubidoux, David Glynn, Sean Glynn (Karen), and Terri Higgins. She will also be missed by her several nieces and nephews, friends, extended family and admirers.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, Richard and Ann (Craft) Glynn, brother-in-law, Duane Higgins and her nephew, Stephen Jemo, Jr.

Calling hours will be held 4:00pm-6:00pm on Monday, November 18, 2024. A Funeral Service to celebrate Jolene’s life will be held in the funeral home immediately following, at 6:30 pm. Friends and family are invited to join in honoring her spirit and sharing fond memories.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jolene’s memory to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, https://mlkccenter.org

