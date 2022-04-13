Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at age 67

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family wrote on Twitter. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for us all, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

His manager told People Magazine, “Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II.”



