Condo of the Week: Exquisite 5th Ward Condo with Rooftop Deck and Water Views offered for $1.1 Million

6 Howe Avenue, Unit #7 | 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,147 | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1.1 million.

Welcome to “The Hedges” nestled between prestigious Bellevue Avenue and Morton Park.

This stunning condo offers a unique blend of modern elegance and timeless charm with 2 beds, 2 1/2 baths, in unit laundry and an expansive deck with harbor views. This property is for those seeking an elevated living space that is perfect for entertaining. Step inside and be greeted by the high ceilings, inlaid parquet flooring and black walnut doors which infuse the space with character and beauty.

The marble mantel surrounds the wood burning fireplace accenting the balcony. Flanked by floor to ceiling bookcases made of pine and oak adorned with gold leaf garland adds a touch of opulence.

The kitchen features black walnut cabinets, hand-painted backsplash, updated appliances and a breakfast bar.

The condo comprises a walk-in cedar closet with multiple storage spaces throughout, utilizing every nook for all your belongings. The mahogany and copper details on the rooftop deck enhance the overall aesthetic appeal and provide a private retreat for relaxation.

Enjoy unobstructed views of the harbor, creating a serene and tranquil environment. Situated among mature grounds, take a leisurely stroll downtown or to the waterfront, where you can immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere and enjoy the numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options available.

Don’t miss the opportunity to own this exquisite condo in Newport.

