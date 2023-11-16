Rhode Island Democrats Elect Liz Beretta-Perik First Female Chair

The Rhode Island Democratic Party State Committee elected Liz Beretta-Perik as its first woman chair and elected a full executive board at their quadrennial reorganization meeting Wednesday. “I am honored to serve as Chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Party and the first woman in the job,” says Liz Beretta-Perik. “Rhode Island Democrats, led by Joe McNamara for nearly a decade, have worked tirelessly and successfully to elect Democrats all across our state. I’m eager to build on that record, working to ensure Democrats have what they need to win and everyone is part of that victory.”

The elected executive board includes:

Chair: Liz Beretta-Perik

1st Vice Chair: James Diossa

2nd Vice Chair: Lisa Tomasso

3rd Vice Chair: Felix Appolonia

4th Vice Chair: Thomas Kane

Secretary: Arthur Corvese

Recording Secretary: Stephen Mulcahey

Corresponding Secretary: Ann Gooding

Treasurer: Grace Diaz

Assistant Treasurer: James Ginolfi

DNC National Committeewoman: Lisa Andoscia

