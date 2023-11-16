Rhode Island Democrats Elect Liz Beretta-Perik First Female Chair

The Rhode Island Democratic Party State Committee elected Liz Beretta-Perik as its first woman chair and elected a full executive board at their quadrennial reorganization meeting Wednesday. “I am honored to serve as Chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Party and the first woman in the job,” says Liz Beretta-Perik. “Rhode Island Democrats, led by Joe McNamara for nearly a decade, have worked tirelessly and successfully to elect Democrats all across our state. I’m eager to build on that record, working to ensure Democrats have what they need to win and everyone is part of that victory.”
The elected executive board includes:
Chair: Liz Beretta-Perik
1st Vice Chair: James Diossa
2nd Vice Chair: Lisa Tomasso
3rd Vice Chair: Felix Appolonia
4th Vice Chair: Thomas Kane
Secretary: Arthur Corvese
Recording Secretary: Stephen Mulcahey
Corresponding Secretary: Ann Gooding
Treasurer: Grace Diaz
Assistant Treasurer: James Ginolfi
DNC National Committeewoman: Lisa Andoscia
