Congressman Amo Launches District Veterans Advisory Committee

The day after Memorial Day, Congressman Gabe Amo (RI-01) hosted the inaugural meeting of the newly-established District Veterans Advisory Committee, a crucial resource and sounding board designed to advocate for Rhode Island Veterans and military families. This committee will advise Congressman Amo on federal funding priorities, Veteran and military-related events, and engagement with local Veterans’ organizations. Additionally, it will provide recommendations on federal legislation and district office priorities.

“Veterans across Rhode Island have sacrificed enormously to safeguard the freedoms that we value and enjoy,” said Congressman Amo. “To more effectively represent the brave individuals who serve our country and their loved ones in the halls of Congress, I’m proud to establish this District Veterans Advisory Committee. I look forward to seeking insights and wisdom from this broad swath of individuals who have a long history of supporting Veterans in our state. I particularly want to thank Dr. Berbick and Colonel Harmon for co-chairing the committee and each member of our committee for their willingness to continue serving our community by engaging with our office as essential members of our first advisory committee.”

The committee is co-chaired by Dr. Walter Berbrick and Colonel Sharon Harmon. Dr. Berbrick is a former Navy intelligence officer and current military analyst at the Naval War College. Colonel Harmon, who serves as the Joint Resilience Director for the Rhode Island National Guard, made history in 2022 as the first Black person to achieve the rank of colonel in the Rhode Island National Guard.

“Today, as we grapple with key national security challenges—from major conflicts facing fellow democracies, Israel and Ukraine to bullying and coercion from an increasingly assertive China—this committee offers independent, informed insights and advice to Congressman Amo on all aspects of our military and Veterans who work and sacrifice to defend this country every day,” said Dr. Berbrick. “It is my pleasure and honor to work alongside Colonel Harmon and the rest of our team to help shape key decisions that take care of our people and prepare our military to deter, and if necessary, win our nation’s wars.”

“As co-chair of the Veterans Advisory Committee, I am honored to stand with our service members and Veterans who exemplify courage, commitment, and resilience,” said Colonel Harmon. “Our mission is to ensure that every Veteran in Rhode Island receives the support and recognition they deserve through impactful legislation. Together, we can strengthen our community and honor the sacrifices made by those who have served our nation. Let us continue to advocate for policies that support our Veterans’ health, well-being, and integration into civilian life, ensuring they receive the respect and opportunities they have earned.”

The District Veterans Advisory Committee represents a significant step in ensuring that the voices of Rhode Island’s Veterans are heard and that their needs are addressed through thoughtful, impactful policies. This initiative underscores Congressman Amo’s commitment to honoring and supporting those who have dedicated their lives to serving the nation.

