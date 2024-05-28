Portsmouth Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges Following Police Investigation

On April 12, 2024, the Portsmouth Police Detective Division launched an investigation into Stephen Farrea, 34, of 37 Souza Way, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, following credible information suggesting his involvement in the possession of child pornography. The investigation culminated in a court-approved search warrant being executed at Farrea’s residence, leading to the seizure of multiple electronic devices.

Subsequent forensic analysis of these devices uncovered explicit images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. This discovery prompted the Portsmouth Police Detective Division to secure a court-approved arrest warrant for Farrea.

On May 24, 2024, Stephen Farrea was apprehended by the Portsmouth Police Detective Division. He was arraigned on one count of Possession of Child Pornography at the 2nd Division District Court, where bail was set at $5,000 with surety.

The arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement to combat child exploitation and protect vulnerable populations.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

