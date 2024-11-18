Deck the Halls with Coastal Charm: Deborah Winthrop’s Handcrafted Shell Ornaments Bring Holiday Cheer

This holiday season, Deborah Winthrop has turned her artistic talents toward creating exquisite handcrafted treasures. Her charming 12 Days of Christmas oyster shell ornament sets, along with delicately crafted scallop and sand dollar ornaments, are now available for purchase at Deborah Winthrop Lingerie.

Perfectly packaged and ready to gift, these ornaments are a thoughtful choice for hostesses, teachers, or anyone deserving of a little seasonal sparkle. Celebrate the season with a gift that blends coastal charm with timeless holiday tradition.

Act fast—these one-of-a-kind creations are sure to make spirits bright!

Deborah Winthrop Lingerie

103 Clock Tower Square

Portsmouth, RI

Tuesday thru Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

