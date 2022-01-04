Defrost your windshield in seconds with this genius trick!

It turns out there’s a way to defrost your windshield fast, without using an ice scraper or blasting the defrost.

Knoxville, Tennessee weatherman Ken Weathers has a solution for quickly defrosting your car.

Here’s what you do: Mix ⅓ part water and ⅔ part isopropyl or rubbing alcohol together and pour into a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto your windshield, and voila! You’ll see the ice disappear instantly.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!