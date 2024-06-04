Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks Display Set to Dazzle Over Newport Harbor

Newport Harbor is set to sparkle on Thursday, July 4th at 9:15 p.m. as the City of Newport hosts its annual Fourth of July Fireworks display. In case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for July 5th.

This year, the City aims to make the event more spectacular than ever, and they’re calling on the community to help make it happen. Residents and businesses are invited to contribute to the fireworks fund to ensure a memorable celebration.

Premier Sponsorships are available, with tiered donations recognized as follows: $5,000 (Red), $2,500 (White), and $1,500 (Blue). However, contributions of any amount are warmly welcomed and appreciated.

Already, the City has received generous support from several local businesses, including Giusto, Behan Bros. Inc., and a host of hotels: Hampton Inn and Suites, Homewood Suites, Howard Johnson Inn by Wyndham, and Residence Inn Middletown. These businesses have all committed as “Blue” level sponsors, showcasing their dedication to the community.

In appreciation of all contributions, the City will acknowledge donors both online and in print, ensuring everyone who supports the event receives recognition.

For those interested in donating, checks should be made payable to the “City of Newport,” with “Fireworks Fund” noted on the memo line. Donations can be mailed to the Mayor’s Office at 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.

Join in lighting up Newport Harbor and celebrating our nation’s independence in style!

