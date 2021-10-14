Trump threatens Republicans won’t vote until ‘we solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020’

Former President Donald Trump is threatening that Republicans won’t vote in the 2022 or 2024 elections until ‘we solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020’, which has been patently dismissed as the death rattles of a bloviating former Commander in Chief.

Unable to digest the fact that he was beaten soundly by the bumbling Joe Biden, Trump released a statement on Wednesday:

And the crazy just keeps trucking on!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!