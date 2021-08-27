RI Philharmonic Music School Announces Dates for Online Ensembles Auditions

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is searching for youth musicians to fill the rosters of its many youth ensembles for the 2021/2022 Season. Student musicians from Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut are welcome to apply. The ensembles programs offer elementary, middle, and high school students an opportunity to rehearse and perform high quality ensemble repertoire.

Ensemble programs are offered in the following categories:

• Youth Orchestras including Beginning Strings, Intermediate Strings, String Orchestra, Repertory Orchestra, and Symphony Orchestra.

• Wind Ensembles including Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds

• Jazz & Rock including Big Band, Jazz Combos, and Rock Combos.

• Chamber groups for string and wind players

Youth Orchestra & Wind Ensemble auditions for the 2021-2021 Season will take place online using the Zoom platform. Interested students that are unable to use Zoom may contact Christine Eldridge at celdridge@riphil.org or 401.248.7012 for alternate arrangements. Jazz, Rock, and Chamber ensembles will take place in-person at the RI Philharmonic Music School, 667 Waterman Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914.

Ensemble descriptions and audition requirements for each instrument are available at https://www.riphil.org/music-school/ensembles. Ensemble details, audition dates and times are as follows.

RI PHILHARMONIC YOUTH ORCHESTRAS (RIPYO):

• Founded in 1956, The Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestras created our original youth ensemble program. This program has five levels, ranging from a Beginning String Ensemble for young orchestral musicians, to an advanced Symphony Orchestra, which has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

• Looking for string players in grades 2 – 12 and woodwind, brass & percussion players in grades 9 – 12

• RIPYO Online Audition dates

• Monday, August 23 from 4-8pm

• Wednesday, August 25 from 4-8pm

• Thursday, August 26 from 4-8pm

• Tuesday, August 31 from 4-8pm

• Wednesday, September 8 from 4-8pm

RI PHILHARMONIC YOUTH WIND ENSEMBLES (RIPYWE):

• Founded in 2002, The Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensembles were created to give advanced woodwind, brass and percussion students from Rhode Island and nearby

Massachusetts and Connecticut an outstanding opportunity to rehearse and perform high quality wind ensemble repertoire. RIPYWE offers these students a challenging and rewarding musical experience.

• Looking for woodwind, brass and percussion players in grades 8 – 12

• RIPYWE Online Audition dates

• Monday, August 30 from 3:45-7:45pm

• Wednesday, September 8 from 3:45-7:45pm

RI PHILHARMONIC YOUTH JAZZ & ROCK Ensembles:

• The Jazz & Rock Department offers a complete training program for students interested in jazz or rock performance. Each student is placed in an ensemble based on their skill level and interests. Ensembles are organized so that each student progresses from one level to the next. All jazz ensembles participate in two Department Recitals during the school year. New jazz & rock students audition for acceptance and placement.

• Looking for musicians on all instruments grades 6 – 12

• In-Person Auditions are by appointment

RI PHILHARMONIC YOUTH CHAMBER MUSIC Ensembles:

• Chamber Music Ensembles are small groups of 2-6 musicians, who perform without a conductor. Our Chamber Music program consists of string quartets, piano trios, woodwind

quintets and more. Each group typically performs on two recitals and one masterclass each year.

• Looking for musicians on all instruments grades 6 – 12

• RIPYWE In-Person Audition dates

• Tuesday, September 14 from 3:30-7:30pm

• Saturday, September 18 from 8:30-11am

