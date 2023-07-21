Featured Listing: Beautiful English Cottage Offered For $1,085,000

120 Ferry Road, Bristol – 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,442 square feet – offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,085,000.

Need a little Downton Abbey in your life? Come to Ferry cottage across from Blithewold mansion and gardens in Bristol RI!

Reminiscent of a gatehouse on a grand estate, this charming 3-4 bedroom English cottage is styled in the vernacular of the neighboring mansions. The grounds and gardens are unique, abundant and offer four seasons of interest. Nature’s color palette with the help of Farrow and Ball Paints, bring warmth and tranquility as they connect the interiors.

Enter the oversized custom oak door right out of Dickens into the stone floored entry complete with a vintage arched caste iron fireplace folly. Step up to the expansive open living and dining spaces with a large welcoming bank of windows and window seat which charms the young and young at heart. A gas Fireplace with quartered oak paneling and acanthus leaf corbels invites conversation and memories of the past recaptured.

The dining area looks out double French doors onto a large deck which is the perfect stage to view a modern interpretation of deer proof English borders. The kitchen continues the English ambiance with oak cabinetry and soapstone counters.

A step down to the breakfast room keeps the day from intruding too early during that second Cuppa. The library enfolds you into the perfect setting in which to escape with your favorite author or it could be used as a 1st floor en-suite. The curved staircase carries you upward to 3 well proportioned bedrooms.

Don’t miss this unique & charming home.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

