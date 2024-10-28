Former Mayor Harry Winthrop Urges Newporters to Vote for Charlie Holder for City Council At-Large

Fellow Newporters:

As a lifelong resident and former mayor of Newport, I’ve had the privilege of seeing our city evolve, and I know what Newport needs in its leaders. That’s why I’m giving my highest endorsement to City Councilor Charlie Holder for Newport City Council At-Large. Charlie is Newport through and through—a lifelong resident who has shown unwavering dedication to our community.

Charlie’s deep roots in our community, combined with his lifelong dedication to Newport, make him a trusted voice for our residents. Born, raised, and educated here, Charlie knows Newport inside and out. He listens to our concerns and takes thoughtful, necessary action. His strong business sense, leadership qualities, and work ethic are precisely what Newport needs in a councilor to ensure that our city’s future is guided by a voice that truly understands and values Newport.

I urge my fellow Newporters: let’s elect a candidate who will make a real difference for our city. Vote for Charlie Holder for Newport City Council At-Large—our city’s future deserves nothing less.

Vote for Charlie Holder!

Harry Winthrop

Former Mayor of Newport

