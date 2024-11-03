Letter to the Editor: Mayor Khamsyvoravong’s Choices—A Shift Away from Newport’s Values

To the Editor:

Elections have real consequences—consequences that affect real people. As we approach this election, it’s vital to examine the impact of Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong’s decisions on our community. Today, I want to recognize someone who has given so much to Newport without seeking the spotlight—Barry Botelho.

Barry has quietly supported Newport in ways Mayor Khamsyvoravong could learn from. For years, he provided first jobs for local kids at the Easton’s Beach Snack Bar, instilling a sense of community and pride. During the pandemic, when restaurants were struggling to survive, Barry stepped up once again. He became my first client when I launched a takeout food delivery service that didn’t charge restaurants. Barry didn’t just sign up—he taught me the ropes of the restaurant business and volunteered countless hours to help create an online ordering system that supported over 40 local restaurants.

While Barry was working tirelessly to protect local businesses and support our community, where was Mayor Khamsyvoravong? Instead of celebrating Barry’s contributions, Mayor Khamsyvoravong’s actions forced him out of Easton’s Beach, where generations have enjoyed Barry’s famous lobster rolls. Now, Mayor Khamsyvoravong is calling Easton’s Beach “not essential” and pushing a 99-year public-private partnership to privatize the beach. Newport deserves better.

Think back to former Mayors Richard Sardella, Harry Winthrop, Paul Gaines, Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, David Roderick, Steve Waluk, John Trifero, and the late Harp Donnelly, David Gordon, Bob McKenna, and Patrick Kirby. Would they have targeted a dedicated local businessman and community servant? Absolutely not.

Mayor Khamsyvoravong’s vision for Newport seems to cater more to outsiders than to the residents who live and work here, the people who make Newport great. This is a “leader” who wasn’t even registered to vote in Newport until 2021.

As we prepare to vote on November 5, let’s remember that our choices today shape Newport’s future. Mayor Khamsyvoravong’s decisions signal a shift away from the values that make Newport special. Is this the beginning of turning our beloved town into a place that prioritizes profit over people? It’s time to think carefully about the kind of Newport we want—and who we trust to preserve it.

Elections have consequences. Vote accordingly.

Anthony Spiratos

Easton’s Point

