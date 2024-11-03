Obituary: Nathan Kivlehan (1991-2024)

Nathan Anthony Kivlehan, 32, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on November 1, 2024 after a short but hard fought battle with cancer. Nate was born in Newport, Rhode Island on November 8, 1991 and was the son of the late Anthony and Rose (Pereira) Kivlehan.

Known for his clever and quick witted sense of humor, Nate will be fondly remembered by those who came to know him. He loved to fish, golf, ride his motorcycle, play rugby, and travel. A lifelong Packers fan, one of his favorite vacation spots quickly became Green Bay, Wisconsin. During his annual trip, Nate enjoyed cheering on the Packers and partaking in Wisconsin traditions. Eating cheese curds and custard were a must as soon as he got off the plane – and Culver’s was enjoyed in all parts of the country.

Separate from traveling, some of Nate’s fondest memories were Saturdays with the Newport Rugby Club, quality time spent with friends and family and laughing his way through the work day.

He hated to admit it, but at 17 he met the love of his life in Summer school and they were together until the bitter end. They enjoyed traveling, going to country concerts, sharing a good meal and spending quality time together. Although sometimes hidden behind a rugged and stoic exterior, Nate always had a big heart and would go to great lengths for those he cared about. His dry sense of humor kept everyone on their toes and his infection laugh would make anyone smile. Nate will be missed by so many people and was truly taken too soon.

Nate is survived by his partner, his “ol’ lady”, Cameron DuBreuil of Portsmouth, his pup Lacy, his sisters Nicole and Brittany Kivlehan, both of Middletown, his nephew Coltin, his aunts Maria Dowler and Linda Fereira, both of Middletown, Anna Pereira of Newport, his uncle Joseph Pereira of Naples, FL, Karen and Barbara of Bristol, RI, Margerat and Mary of Newport and other members of his extended family.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. All are welcome to attend the Mass and Christian Burial starting at 10:00am at Jesus Saviour Church located at 509 Broadway in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, please call an old friend, grab a meal with a family member or just offer kindness to a stranger – we aren’t ever promised another opportunity to do so.

