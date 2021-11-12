Britney Spears Is Finally Free From Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been terminated by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny after 13 years, the court announced Friday afternoon.

The conservatorship controlled Britney Spears’ finances, personal life and medical decisions since 2008, and was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

Another hearing has been set for 8 December to resolve any outstanding financial matters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“Judge Penny today decided to agree with Britney Spears. As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate,” Britney Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart says. https://t.co/VH7GACoxbW pic.twitter.com/9fc3iGclAM — Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2021

developing…

