Free “Hop-On Hop-Off” RIPTA Service Returns to Newport This Summer

As the summer season approaches, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced the revival of its popular free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service in Newport, set to commence on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Funded by Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, this complimentary service aims to facilitate transportation around Newport, catering to tourist destinations and beaches alike. Commencing from May 24th, the service will operate until October 31st, 2024, offering free rides on Route 67 (Bellevue/Salve Regina Univ.) and Route 68 (CCRI/Memorial Blvd./First Beach).

“We’re thrilled to bring back free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off’ seasonal service to Newport, offering a convenient and eco-friendly way for visitors and residents to explore this beautiful city,” stated Christopher Durand, RIPTA’s interim Chief Executive Officer. “This initiative not only helps reduce traffic congestion during the busy tourist season but also supports our commitment to sustainability.”

Passengers can avail themselves of this service at designated RIPTA bus stops along Routes 67 and 68, allowing them to hop on and off at their convenience. Route 67 provides access to prominent tourist attractions like the Newport Mansions, Cliff Walk, Audrain Automobile Museum, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Route 68 facilitates travel to local beaches and the Cliff Walk.

“Given the success of the FREE trolley over the last two years, Discover Newport, in partnership with RIPTA, is pleased to once again support the Route #67 trolley,” remarked Evan Smith, President and CEO of Discover Newport.

Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong of Newport expressed his support for the initiative, highlighting its significance in improving traffic, mobility, and equity within the city.

“The Hop-On Hop-Off program allows people to enjoy the beauty of God’s creation without clogging our streets and filling our air with pollutants,” commented Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island. “It also makes the beach safely accessible to residents of Newport’s North End, who otherwise might not be able to reach it.”

Schedules for the “Hop-On Hop-Off” service will be available on RIPTA’s website and at the Newport Visitor Information Center. For further inquiries, individuals can visit RIPTA.com/Newport or contact 401-784-9500 x2012.

