Fully Renovated Elegant East Side Home Hits Market For $3,395,000

262 Irving Avenue, Providence, RI – 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 4,176 square feet – brought to you by Residential Properties Ltd. for $3,395,000

Originally built in 1920, this East Side home has been completely reimagined for today’s lifestyle. A full renovation, recently completed by Hill & Harbor Design Build, retains the elegant architecture of the original house while seamlessly blending it with modern conveniences. The entrance foyer has gorgeous tile floors reminiscent of a European Villa. The south facing living room includes crown molding and a fireplace with a new custom surround. The formal dining room has a large bank of windows flooding the space with natural light.

A new addition includes a stunning custom kitchen with wood cabinetry, professional grade appliances, quartz counters, butlers pantry and a show stopping center island adjacent to the family room with a gas fireplace. New English Oak flooring flows throughout the house. A half bath and mudroom complete this level.

Upstairs the sumptuous primary suite includes a walk in closet with custom built-ins, soaring 14′ ceilings, sitting area and a spa like bath with a glass enclosed shower and a soaking tub, double vanity and radiant heat floors. There are two additional bedrooms, a custom bath, laundry and study or nursery completing the second floor.

The third floor boasts two additional bedrooms and another custom bathroom.

Amenities include all new lighting, HVAC, 200 AMP electrical service, windows, roof and a 2 car garage pre-wired for an EV station.

All surrounded by 44 acres of Blackstone Park yet a short stroll to Wayland Square.

