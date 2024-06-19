Obituary: Dustin Hedberg (1982-2024)

Dustin Björn Hugo Hedberg of Jamestown, RI passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Born at Newport Hospital on October 26, 1982, he was the son of Greg and Maise Hedberg. A lifelong Jamestowner, he spent much of his youth cruising the streets on either his trusty skateboard or his famous three-wheel bicycle. Later in life he enjoyed the serenity of the north end of town and the sense of home the island provided for him.

Dustin was a true original-someone who valued individuality, but he also had a deep sense of empathy and compassion for all of those around him. His humor was sharp and witty, and he made his friends and family laugh every single day. He was a serious reggae aficionado and DJ, a self-taught botanist, an avid automobile enthusiast, and he loved all his pets. He was a big fan of his New England sports teams, particularly the Boston Celtics. Dustin was a talented skateboarder and a proud employee and part of the Water Brothers’ family. He had an impeccable sense of fashion, always matching a hat to his sneakers, and carried himself with style and grace until the very end.

Dustin succumbed to a 20-year battle with severe arthritis, and while the disease took over his body, his mind and his spirit stayed strong until the end.

He leaves behind his mother and father Greg and Maise Hedberg of Jamestown, his brother Jesse Hedberg of Providence, his goddaughter Indy Dawn Benigno of Newport, his aunt Sigrid Schoenebeck and her partner Lars Lewander of Bradenton, FL, his aunt Sandy Dinslage and her husband Buck of Elmwood, NE, his uncle Tim Hedberg and his wife Janet of Lincoln, NE and cousins Irina, Jessica, Yuri, Christopher, Jennifer, Grant, and Reed.

A Celebration of Dustin’s Life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 5-7pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dustin’s memory may be made to the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Narragansett Ave, Jamestown, RI 02835.

