Newport Establishes Cooling Centers Amid Forecasted Heat Wave

With a forecast of hot and humid days ahead, the City of Newport is reminding residents about the availability of cooling centers to help beat the heat.

As temperatures rise, the public is urged to take necessary precautions:

Stay Hydrated : Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Seek Shade : Limit exposure to direct sunlight as much as possible.

: Limit exposure to direct sunlight as much as possible. Swim Safely : Only swim in areas monitored by lifeguards.

: Only swim in areas monitored by lifeguards. Utilize Cooling Centers : Take advantage of designated cooling centers to stay cool.

: Take advantage of designated cooling centers to stay cool. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Ensure elderly family members and neighbors are coping with the heat.

Heat stroke and dehydration can occur quickly in these conditions. The city’s cooling centers are available for anyone needing a respite from the heat.

Cooling Center Locations and Hours

The following locations are currently designated as cooling centers. For updates and potential additional sites, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/CoolingCenters.

June 1 – June 30:

Newport Public Library

Monday : Noon – 8:30 PM

: Noon – 8:30 PM Tuesday through Thursday : 9:00 AM – 8:30 PM

: 9:00 AM – 8:30 PM Friday & Saturday : 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM

: 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM Closed Sundays and June 19th

Seamen’s Church Institute:

Monday through Friday : 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

: 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM Saturday and Sunday: 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Stay safe and take advantage of these resources to keep cool during the heat wave.

