Gov. McKee Proposes $850,000 for Culinary Program at CCRI Newport

Governor Dan McKee and the Community College of Rhode Island on Friday announced a new Associate in Arts degree in Culinary Craftsmanship launching in fall 2025 at CCRI’s Newport Campus. To support the program, McKee is proposing $850,000 to create a state-of-the-art Culinary and Hospitality Hub.

“Rhode Island’s culinary creativity drives our economy,” McKee said. “This hub will prepare the next generation for success in hospitality.”

The two-year program will provide hands-on training, with courses on kitchen skills, food safety, and international cuisine. It will also offer internships and up to six credits for prior learning from high school CTE programs.

“Expanding access to culinary education strengthens our workforce,” said CCRI Interim President Rosemary A. Costigan.

CCRI is partnering with Karl J. Guggenmos, a Global Master Chef, to align the curriculum with industry needs. Bally’s Corporation is also investing $5 million to support students and workforce-aligned programs.

“This is a win for our students and our economy,” said Shannon Gilkey, Commissioner of Postsecondary Education. “CCRI is well-positioned to fill workforce gaps.”

Graduates can pursue roles like head line cook or sous chef, while a one-year certificate will prepare students for entry-level jobs. The program addresses labor shortages highlighted by CCRI’s labor market research.

“The culinary and hospitality industries are vital to Rhode Island,” Costigan said. “This program ensures businesses have skilled workers and students gain career opportunities.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

