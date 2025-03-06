Obituary: Stephanie Marie Delaney (1976-2025)

Stephanie Marie Delaney lost her 11-year battle with breast cancer on Sunday, February 23, 2025, in Venice, Florida, at the age of 48.

Born in Newport, RI, on October 8, 1976, Stephanie graduated from Middletown High School in 1994. She attended Daniel Webster College, where she obtained her single-engine pilot license before transferring to the University of Rhode Island, where she earned a degree in Early Childhood Education. After moving to Sarasota, Florida, she worked for the Department of Family Services as a child advocate.

An avid volleyball player, Stephanie competed in both beach and court volleyball, playing singles, doubles, and team volleyball. When she could no longer play, she remained a devoted supporter of Middletown High School’s girls’ volleyball team.

Predeceased by her father, Nick Delaney, Stephanie leaves behind three children: Cameron Harnden of Nokomis, FL; Melina Cortman of Venice, FL; and Dylan Cortman of Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by her brother Ethan Delaney, his wife Beth, and their daughter Gwen of Middletown, RI; her brother Justin Delaney of New Hampshire; and her mother, Hollie Delaney of Middletown. In addition, she leaves behind her amazing, supportive, and loving friends in both Florida and Rhode Island.

Donations in remembrance of Stephanie’s life can be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, where she volunteered for many summers.

