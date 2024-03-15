Governor McKee announces Washington Bridge must be replaced

Governor Dan McKee, alongside Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti and Senior Deputy Chief of Staff T. Joseph Almond, conducted a briefing on Thursday to announce that the the Washington Bridge must be torn down and replaced.

Following the discovery of two failed tie-rods in December 2023, an extensive examination of the bridge was conducted by a team of engineering firms. Their findings, corroborated by independent review from McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen, emphasized the critical nature of the Administration’s decision to close the bridge on December 11, 2023, in the interest of public safety.

The analysis uncovered additional substantial structural deficiencies that render repair unfeasible. Consequently, McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen aligned with the recommendation to replace the westbound side of the Washington Bridge. Jeff Mehle, an engineer from the firm, outlined that this decision entails the demolition and replacement of the bridge’s superstructure, and possibly part or all of its substructure.

Governor McKee emphasized the importance of transparency and public confidence in the findings, ensuring an independent third-party review unaffiliated with ongoing state projects oversaw the process. He affirmed, “Rhode Islanders deserve answers, accountability, and a plan of action to restore normalcy to their daily lives. That is what we will deliver.”

The projected cost for the demolition and replacement ranges from $250 million to $300 million. To ensure optimal use of taxpayer funds, both the demolition and design-rebuild phases will be open to bidding. Initial estimates suggest completion of the new bridge within 18 to 24 months post-contract award.

Governor McKee reiterated his commitment to oversight from various entities, including the Department of Justice, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Rhode Island General Assembly. He asserted, “When we have all the facts, we will hold any responsible parties fully accountable. The day for accountability will come.”

