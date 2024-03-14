Edward King House Senior Center Earns National Accreditation for Excellence in Senior Services

The Edward King House Senior Center, a vital hub of support and services for older adults in our community, has reached a significant milestone by securing national accreditation from the esteemed National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC). This accolade underscores the center’s steadfast dedication to upholding superior standards in senior care and positions it as a frontrunner in delivering exceptional services to individuals aged 50 and above.

The National Institute of Senior Centers, renowned for its stringent criteria and dedication to excellence, bestows accreditation upon senior centers that exhibit outstanding performance in programming, management, and overall service provision. By attaining this accreditation, the Edward King House Senior Center has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to surpassing these elevated benchmarks, ensuring that seniors in our community receive top-tier care and assistance.

Carmela Geer, the Executive Director, expressed her elation, stating, “We are delighted to announce the accreditation of the Edward King House Senior Center by the National Institute of Senior Centers. This recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts, dedication, and steadfast commitment of our team to delivering exceptional services to the seniors in our community. We are honored to be acknowledged as a national leader in senior care.”

The Edward King House Senior Center has long been lauded for its innovative programs, compassionate staff, and inclusive atmosphere. Accreditation from the National Institute of Senior Centers further solidifies its standing as a trusted ally for seniors and their families, offering an array of services and activities tailored to enhance quality of life and foster independence.

Brenda Bachman, the Senior Center Board Chair, commended the center’s team, remarking, “We are immensely proud of the dedication and commitment exhibited by the Edward King House Senior Center team. This accreditation is a testament to their hard work and dedication to serving seniors in our community. We eagerly anticipate continuing to deliver top-notch programs and services to individuals over 50 for years to come.”

As the Edward King House Senior Center celebrates this noteworthy accomplishment, it reaffirms its pledge to enriching the lives of seniors and advocating for healthy aging within our community. The accreditation from the National Institute of Senior Centers stands as a hallmark of excellence and underscores the center’s ongoing commitment to providing outstanding care and services.

For further details regarding the Edward King House Senior Center and its accredited programs and services, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.edwardkinghouse.org or contact them at 401-846-7426.

