Governor McKee Appoints Former Rogers Principal to Chair the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education

Governor Dan McKee today announced the appointment of Patricia M. DiCenso as Chair of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.

“Patricia has demonstrated successful leadership in various roles in education throughout her career. Her extensive experience speaks for itself as does her steadfast commitment to Rhode Island’s students. Patricia’s nearly four decades working in Rhode Island schools more than qualifies her to lead this council, and I look forward to our continued partnership as our Administration works to advance public education in Rhode Island.”

DiCenso, who replaces Daniel McConaghy as Chair, began her distinguished career in education nearly 40 years ago as a teacher. She went on to work as a guidance counselor with the Johnston Public School Department before serving as an Assistant Principal in North Kingstown and later Principal at Rogers High School in Newport. She retired as the Superintendent of Schools in Pawtucket in 2019. Among her accolades is being named the 2010 Principal of the Year.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to chair the Council of Elementary and Secondary Education so I may continue to serve the children and families of Rhode Island. Thank you, Governor McKee, for this opportunity,” said DiCenso.

