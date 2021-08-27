Governor McKee Directs U.S. and Rhode Island Flags Lowered in Remembrance of Victims of Afghanistan Attack

In accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on August 30, 2021 as a sign of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of American service members and Afghan civilians in Kabul. On behalf of the State of Rhode Island, I offer my deepest condolences to their families and loved ones,” said Governor McKee. “We owe a debt of gratitude to everyone risking their lives to bring people to safety.”

McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

