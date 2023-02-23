Health Department Issues Opioid Overdose Alert For 9 Rhode Island Communities

A recent surge in opioid overdoses has the Rhode Island Department of Health issuing an overdose alert for nine Rhode Island communities.

The RIDOH warned that Barrington, Bristol, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Warren and Jamestown were above their overdose threshold from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18.

During the same timeframe, Providence also reached its threshold of 19 suspected overdoses.

The Health Department tracks opioid activity across the state and releases data weekly.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!