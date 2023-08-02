Chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern to Host the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival Vintner Dinner

Chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern, known for his adventurous palate and innovative approach to cuisine, will be the host of the Vintner Dinner during the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival happening September 22-24 at Rosecliff.

Zimmern is an Emmy winner and four-time James Beard Award winner who has traveled the world to explore offbeat cuisines and promote cultural understanding and acceptance.

His shows include the “Bizarre Foods” franchise, “Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food,” “What’s Eating America,” “Family Dinner” and “The Zimmern List.”

At the Vintner Dinner, Zimmern will create the first course, followed by fellow TV personality Kevin Des Chenes, Private Chef to the Stars; Tatiana Rosana, Executive Chef at Para Maria, Lookout Rooftop and Envoy Boston; and Jessica Quiet, Executive Pastry Chef at The Lodge at Spruce Peak in Stowe, Vermont.

Tickets for the Vintner Dinner on September 22nd are available now to Preservation Society members, then will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 3rd.

