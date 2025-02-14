Highlights from the Rhode Island General Assembly: Week in Review (Feb. 10–Feb. 14)

Rhode Island Lawmakers Push for Gun Ban, Consumer Protections, and Infrastructure Updates

Here are the key updates from the past week at the Rhode Island General Assembly:

Assault Weapons Ban Introduced

Rhode Island lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban assault weapons, targeting certain semi-automatic shotguns, rifles, and pistols. The legislation, introduced by Rep. Jason Knight (D-Barrington, Warren) and Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton), has backing from all five of the state’s general officers and gun safety advocates. Gov. Dan McKee also included the measure in his proposed 2026 budget.

Bill Targets ‘Junk Fees’

Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-Portsmouth, Bristol) and Rep. Brandon Potter (D-Cranston) are sponsoring a bill to prohibit deceptive pricing practices by banning hidden fees. The legislation would require businesses to disclose the full price of goods and services upfront, excluding only government taxes and shipping.

Euer Proposes Probate-Free Home Transfers

A bill from Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Newport, Jamestown) aims to simplify home inheritance in Rhode Island. The proposal would allow property owners to pass on their homes without going through probate, reducing costs and legal complexities for beneficiaries.

Boosting Rhode Island’s Main Streets

A pilot program to revitalize Rhode Island’s downtowns and city centers has been proposed by Sen. Lori Urso (D-Pawtucket) and Rep. Arthur Handy (D-Cranston). Their legislation would create a statewide Main Street Coordinating Program to support economic growth in local business districts.

VIN Check Fees Waived for Veterans and Military

Veterans and active-duty military personnel in Rhode Island may soon see their vehicle identification number (VIN) inspection fees waived. Senate Special Legislation and Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Walter S. Felag Jr. (D-Warren, Bristol, Tiverton) and Rep. Jennifer Boylan (D-Barrington, East Providence) introduced the bill to ease financial burdens on service members.

Wage Theft Protections for Construction Workers

Rep. David Morales (D-Providence) and Sen. Meghan E. Kallman (D-Pawtucket, Providence) have put forward legislation to help construction workers recover stolen wages. The bill aims to strengthen protections for victims of wage theft and ensure they receive rightful compensation.

Support for Crime Victims

House Judiciary Chairman Robert E. Craven (D-North Kingstown) and Senate Judiciary Chairman Matthew L. LaMountain (D-Warwick, Cranston) introduced the Victims of Crime Trauma Informed Mobilization (V.I.C.T.I.M.) Act. The measure would create a fund to assist nonprofit organizations providing services to crime victims in Rhode Island.

Washington Bridge Update

The House and Senate oversight committees received an update from Department of Transportation Director Peter L. Alviti on the Washington Bridge reconstruction. The westbound span of the bridge has been closed since December 2023 due to structural failures, prompting urgent repair efforts.

Working Families Agenda Announced

A coalition of legislators has unveiled their ‘Working Families Agenda,’ a set of priorities aimed at addressing economic and social issues in the state’s 2025 legislative session.

First Pallet Shelter Village Opens

Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Warwick) and Sen. Jacob E. Bissaillon (D-Providence) joined officials to celebrate the opening of ECHO Village, Rhode Island’s first pallet shelter village for the homeless. The project, funded by state recovery funds, a Community Development Block Grant, and city contributions, aims to address the housing crisis.

