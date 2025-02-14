Obituary: David J. Shaw (1956-2025)

David J. Shaw, 68, of Portsmouth, RI passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on February 11, 2025 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI.

David was born in Newport RI on June 27, 1956. He was the son of the late David Shaw Sr. and the late Barbara Jackson – He was the beloved husband of Katina (Patti) Shaw to whom he was married to for 43 years but best friends for over 50 years.

Dave was a graduate of Rogers High School – he then went on to work for the Hotel Viking in Newport as chief engineer until 1995 before he took the job at Newport Housing Authority as a maintenance mechanic where he met many treasured friends that turned into family before his retirement in 2018.

David loved giving back to his community and being a part of many social clubs starting his early days as a member of the Ponta Delgado – before becoming a member of the Newport Elks Lodge #104 where he sat on the board of trusses for over 11 years, ran the Americanism and Drug Awareness committees – David was also an active member of the North End Club in Middletown and soon after retirement he became a member of the Bristol Elks Lodge #1860.

David was a simple man who could always be found with a good cocktail and the TV remote in hand, Dave was a devoted PAPA to 5 beautiful granddaughters who truly were the light of his life. David had a heart as big as him – and the world will miss his spirit dearly.

David is survived by his wonderful wife Tina who truly never left his side during his hospital stays, his two daughters Andrea Malo and Kristin Hebert (Vincent) of Portsmouth, his 3 beautiful red headed granddaughters Mia Louise, Ariana Mary, Julia Elizabeth and their father Joseph Malo, his two Irish twin granddaughters Emma Louise and Alena Judith Hebert, his three sisters Kathleen Ferrera (Ken) of Westboro, MA, Laurie Wilkins (James) of Dartmouth, MA, Linda Wilson (Mark) of Charlotte, NC- . his “adoptive daughter” Rebecca Harvey of Little Compton and lifelong friends Larry Settle, Brian Henry, and Tammy Nelson as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly-

David is preceded in death by both of his parents, his sisters Donna Jones and Cindy Keith.

The Shaw family would like to extended their gratitude to Newport Hospital for the care of David over the last 6 months especially the Emergency Room Department and ICU Unit – they would also like to thank the staff of the Jane Brown Building at RI Hospital and the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center for their care and compassion during his final days.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, February 18 from 4-7pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, February 19 at St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Rd, Portsmouth. Burial will follow St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers – memorial donations may be made to Newport Hospital Foundation memo line stating David’s name and Vanderbilt Rehab or Strong Little Souls, a childhood cancer foundation in honor of his dear friend Carrigan Nelson.

