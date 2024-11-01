Holiday Lights Spectacular Returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo – A Sparkling Winter Wonderland Awaits!

Get ready, New England – your favorite winter tradition is coming back! Roger Williams Park Zoo is set to dazzle once again as the Holiday Lights Spectacular takes over, bringing over 3.5 million twinkling lights to the Zoo’s 40 acres, transforming it into an enchanting holiday fairy tale.

Running nightly from November 29 to January 4, 2025, visitors can wander through brilliantly illuminated pathways, marveling at festive displays featuring shimmering reindeer, sparkling snowmen, and breathtaking décor. With lights as far as the eye can see, it’s the perfect outing for families, friends, and anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit.

For the grown-ups, cozy up with an adult beverage or hot cocoa, and don’t forget to grab some s’mores by the fire as you take in the spectacular scenes.

Got little ones in tow? Make their night extra magical with a visit from Santa Claus himself on Thursday nights throughout December, with free meet-and-greets for families holding tickets for the 5 or 6 p.m. time slots. The jolly man in red will be at the Spectacular up until Christmas, adding an extra layer of joy to the already festive experience.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance, and don’t forget – the event will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Don’t miss the magic this year – grab your tickets and step into a winter wonderland at Roger Williams Park Zoo!

