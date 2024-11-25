Obituary: Sharon Turner (1952-2024)

Sharon Anne Turner, 72, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on November 21, 2024. She was the wife of Robert O. Turner.

Born in Newport, RI on July 26, 1952, she was the daughter of James and Loretta (Gormly) Smith.

After Sharon graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1970, she pursued various interests until she settled into her career at Aetna and stayed for 45+ years until her retirement.

In 1978, Sharon met the love of her life, Bob, and knew he was the one for her. They were devoted to each other for their 45 years together. Together, they lovingly raised two children, Matthew James Turner and Shannon Lynne Turner.

Sharon had a daily joy for reading. She looked forward to her weekly Sunday shopping trips and summer flower planting with her daughter, filled with chatting, laughter and Neil Diamond music. She enjoyed lunch with the girls, bingo at Foxwoods, her fish game, Friday night fish and chowder from Flo’s and lobster rolls. She loved cookouts on the deck with her family where she could always be heard joking with her son while he manned the grill with Dad. She loved to watch the sunsets over the water and the hummingbirds visiting the feeders. Holidays were exceptionally special to Sharon because it meant she was surrounded by her family, especially at Christmas and Easter where she continued a family tradition of egg ornament decorating.

Sharon had a deep love for her dogs Dixie, Dutchy Dog, Shiloh, beloved greyhounds Kane and Beckett, and her grand-dog Fenway.

One of the greatest joys of her life was becoming a grandmother. To her grandson Jacob, Grammy was the greatest person in the world. He loved her great ideas, imagination, and that she was always ready to have fun. They enjoyed story time, reading to each other, playing in the yard, chatting, being silly, laughing, and observing freshly caught minnows and fiddler crabs. His favorite thing to do with her was to ask her what he should build and he would make it with Lincoln Logs.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, James V. Smith and Loretta G. Smith and her brother Arthur W. Smith.

Sharon is survived by her husband Robert; her son Matthew Turner and wife Catherine, daughter Shannon Turner; grandson Jacob; brother James Smith and wife Jeanne; niece Nicole (Smith) Perry; cousins Henry Gormly and Billy Gormly; several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Her Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday November 27, 2024 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to:

Greyhound Friends Inc.

167 Saddle Hill Road, Hopkinton, MA 01748

508-435-5969

info@greyhound.org

https://greyhound.org

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

