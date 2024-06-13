HomeGoods Grand Opening in Middletown Set for June 20; TJ Maxx to Expand in Newport

HomeGoods, the popular home furnishing retailer owned by TJX Companies, is relocating to Middletown. The new store will open on June 20 in the former Bed Bath & Beyond location in the RK Plaza at 288 East Main Road.

The move comes as HomeGoods shifts from its previous Newport location, where it was part of a combined TJ Maxx and HomeGoods store. The TJ Maxx store on O’Connell Highway in Newport is being converted into an expanded stand-alone store, also scheduled to open on June 20.

The new Middletown HomeGoods store will be situated next to Marshalls, another department store under the TJX Companies umbrella.

