House Finance Chair Marvin Abney launches bid for Congress

R.I. House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney announced Tuesday that he intends to run for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat to replace outgoing Congressman David Cicilline. The Newport Democrat is the 12th candidate to announce for the seat, with more to come.

“It is with great pleasure and humility that I announce my intention to run for the United States Congress upon completion of the current General Assembly session in June. However, my immediate responsibility is working with my colleagues in the House and Senate as we prepare our annual budget,” Abney said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, friends and supporters for their encouragement as we prepare for this journey. It is a monumental task for all involved.”

“Nearly all of my adult life has been spent in public service. I served 20 years in the United States Army, of which 5 were spent overseas living and working with our NATO allies. It was an incredible experience that taught me and my family a valuable lesson in learning to how to live and work with people and cultures that were different from our own. I’ve used that experience in serving and working in nearly a dozen cities and towns across our great nation,” Abney continued.

“My civic involvement has never been about me personally, but more about how my family and I could best serve the common good of our friends and neighbors. That is the essence of our American society; agree to disagree, but in the end, serve for the common good.”

“During our campaign we will focus on the positive aspects of Rhode Island society, the things that will make us stronger as a state in which to live and raise a family, not just a laundry list of problems that do little to unite us or make our lives better,” he said. “I will work tirelessly with our federal team in order that as resources are available at the federal level, Rhode Island gets it rightful share.

I hope that as the process begins in earnest, you will join us in vigorous and lively debate as we all desire to make Rhode Island a place where honest hard work, respect for one another’s differences and a true willingness to forge meaningful compromise will rule the day.”

Abney was first elected to represent the residents of Newport and Middletown in House District 73 in November 2012 and held the powerful perch of House Finance Chair since 2016.

Biography of Representative Marvin L. Abney

Marvin L. Abney, a Democrat, was first elected to represent the residents of Newport and Middletown in District 73 in Nov​​ember 2012. Since 2016, he has served as Chairman of the House Finance Committee, which is tasked with adopting the annual state budget. He also serves on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, the House Committee on Conduct, and the Special Legislative Commission on Defense Economy Planning.

Representative Abney is a retired Major of the United States Army after a 20-year Army career, including a tour of duty as a detachment commander at NATO Headquarters with responsibilities

in Belgium; The American Embassy in Paris, France; and the Netherlands. He serves on the National Conference of State Legislators’ (NCSL) Executive Committee and is co-chair of the NCSL Task Force on State and Local Taxation.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in public administration at Stephen F. Austin State University, a master’s of management degree from Webster University, a master’s of business administration from the University of Rhode Island, and a certificate of advanced graduate study in educational leadership from Johnson & Wales University. He also attended the Command and General Staff College in Munich, Germany.

Representative Abney has a long history of involvement in community organizations and boards, including the Board of Governors, Newport Health Care Corporation; Board of Directors, Redwood Library and Athenaeum; the Newport Zoning Board of Review; Salve Regina University’s Internal Review Board; the Martin Luther King Jr​​. Center; Board of Corporators, BankNewport; and Newport County YWCA.

He lives in Newport with his wife, Cheryl Lynn (Amado); they have three children and five grandchildren. He is a four-time finisher of the New York City Marathon and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

