House of the Week: 5 Bedroom Historic Bliss Road Gem Offered For $995,000

94 Bliss Road, Newport – 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,043 square feet. Listed for $995,000 by Residential Properties Ltd.

This historic gem is conveniently located for your year-round home or summer getaway.

94 Bliss Road is a spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. It’s within an easy walk, or bike ride to the heart of Newport, Broadway for dining, Cottrell Field for tennis, and Braga Park for a walk around Easton’s Pond.

Enter the home from the expansive front porch and enjoy the foyer with its detailed stairway handrail and the fabulous custom designed mudroom with storage for everything!

All of the newer updates throughout the house have a coastal feel with wainscoting and shiplap.

The living room and dining room are open and airy and open up to the eat-in kitchen. The low maintenance backyard, deck, and covered front porch, offer a tremendous space for entertaining. The new master bath has a large porcelain sink with brass faucets, and a detailed tile floor. The third floor has seasonal water views, two bedrooms and a bonus space for an office, play room, library or yoga. The driveway has off street parking for 3 cars, and there is ample on street parking around the corner.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

