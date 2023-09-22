Lila Delman Compass agents represent buyer and seller of record-breaking condo sale in Narragansett

Lila Delman Compass announced Friday the sale of 114 Boon Street in Narragansett for $3,100,000. Dan and Nicole Harding, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates, represented the Seller, while Jaime Wilson, Lila Delman Compass Associate represented the Buyer. This transaction marks the highest sale in history of a condominium in Narragansett.*

Located in the Narragansett Pier Beach neighborhood, this newly reconstructed, ocean-view condo features 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms. The property offers 12 ft ceilings, covered ocean-facing decks, an elevator and a heated 3 car garage.

“It was beyond thrilling to be part of the sale of this iconic Boon Street structure that was meticulously reconstructed,” commented Dan Harding. “Witnessing the transformation of this piece of history into a beautiful home with every modern day convenience, while keeping its old-world charm was amazing.”

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, Lila Delman Compass ranks as the #1 real estate brokerage in Narragansett this year. Agents of Lila Delman Compass have participated in four out of Narragansett’s top six sales year-to-date.*

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

