House of the Week: Block Island Estate offered for $6,785,000

1501 Beacon Hill Road, Block Island – $6,785,000 – 5 bedrooms 3 1/2 bathrooms – 2,978 sq ft – 11.60 acres

In the heart of Block Island, this captivating estate is nestled on almost 12 acres of rolling hills, pastures, stone walls and top-notch equestrian facilities. This property has been loved as an elegant equestrian facility, but we invite you to consider the possibilities… a gentlemen’s farm, private residence, family compound…. the potential is endless!

The lush grounds and carefully maintained structures include 5 separate contiguous lots of record surrounded on 3 sides by 80 acres of conserved/undeveloped land. On the first lot is the main residence which is a natural light filled and spacious architect designed home including 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a detached 3 car garage with a 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment above.

