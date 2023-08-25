House of the Week: Bristol home with waterviews and East Bay bike path access offered for $885,000

37 Tobin Lane Bristol, RI – 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,040 square feet. Offered by Residential Properties for $885,000.

Superb location in Ferncliffe Farms.

Bristol’s desirable “west side” location offering beautiful sunsets, waterviews and access to the East Bay bike path and Narragansett Bay! Set on a private, beautifully treed 3/4 acre lot, this custom New England designed passive solar home was built with energy efficiency in mind.

Enjoy the sun filled interior while keeping your heating costs low. Open floor plan with white washed brick walls add to the charm, character and uniqueness of this home. Off of the kitchen is a sun splashed 4 season room, the perfect place to enjoy the sunrise and your morning coffee.

The large family room with wood stove has access to the wrap around deck. 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths. Partially finished walkout basement with storage galore. Oversized 2 car garage, mudroom and space for your home office.

Enjoy the tranquil setting of this special property ready for your improvements in a neighborhood with strong surrounding property values.

