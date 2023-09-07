House of the Week: Exquisitely reconstructed Middletown gem with extraordinary views offered for $5,750,000

444 Purgatory Lane, Middletown – 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 5,202 square feet – Offered by Lila Delman Compass for $5,750,000

Extraordinary views, exceptional privacy, and exquisitely reconstructed, this 5,200 sq ft home is everything you have been searching for!

Completely reimagined by Vento Management LLC with the highest quality construction and adding nearly 1000 sq ft of living space, no detail has been missed.

Offering 7 bedrooms and 7.1 bathrooms, the home was redesigned to take advantage of the captivating views of the Atlantic Ocean from almost every room. The first floor was designed with a new family room and sitting area, a beautiful new kitchen that flows nicely into the dining and the living room that is accented by a coffered ceiling and a gas fireplace. A wall of windows and doors brings nature inside and provides direct access to more than 800 sq.ft. of deck space. The deck can also be accessed from the sunroom, wet bar, and family room area.

Designed to maximize privacy and to allow the owner to age in place, the home provides an elevator and 2 bedrooms and 2.1 baths on the first floor that include a gracious primary with a new bathroom boasting a Dorn Bracht shower and faucets. The reimagined second floor offers 4 ensuite bedrooms and access to two decks with incredible views. The finished lower level provides a bedroom, a full bath, a new laundry room addition, and a rec room that walks out to the backyard.

Perched above Second Beach, a short walk to the ocean, abutting more than 10 acres of serene open space, and within a mile of downtown Newport the location is amazing.

