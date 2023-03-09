House Rental of the Week: South Kingstown Coastal Gem is Steps from Green Hill Beach

37 Coast Guard Avenue, South Kingstown – offered by Lila Delman Compass. –
5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, sleeps 14.
This exceptional offering in the coastal enclave of Green Hill Beach is nestled on a quiet street capturing 200 degree views of the Atlantic Ocean from the Port of Galilee to Block Island to the Charlestown Breachway. This coastal gem was constructed using the highest quality materials and professionally designed to maximize the abundant sunlight, unobstructed views and glorious sunsets.
The main level features a gourmet kitchen open to the inviting great room, just perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom suite is conveniently located on the first floor, as well as an in-home office.The three story staircase leads to the second floor with a gathering area and deck overlooking the Block Island Sound along with additional bedrooms and bathrooms. An open loft is located on the third level set up as an additional sleeping quarters with 3 queen beds. It is an ideal space for both gathering and relaxing while taking in the breathtaking seascape.
The property is sited to maximize passive solar gain with a geo-thermal heating and air conditioning system along with state-of-the-art technology including high speed fiber optic connectivity. Steps to the beach and close to the area’s best restaurants, shops, boating, wildlife, hiking, tennis, major highways, etc. make this the perfect coastal retreat.
Available 5/27/23 – 9/30/23
View More Photos and Pricing
AMENITIES
ROOM DETAILS
BEDROOM 1
King
1st floor primary bedroom ensuite.
BEDROOM 2
King
2nd floor.
BEDROOM 3
Queen
2nd floor.
BEDROOM 4
Queen
2nd floor.
BEDROOM 5
3 queen
Loft/sleeping quarters-3rd floor.
BATHROOM 1
Toilet, Shower
1st floor ensuite.
BATHROOM 2
Toilet, Tub
2nd floor.
BATHROOM 3
Toilet, Shower
2nd floor.
HALF BATHROOM 1
Toilet
1st floor.
FEATURES
- Self Check In / Check Out
- Outdoor Shower
- Pets Not Allowed
- Smoking Not Allowed
- Television
- Satellite or Cable
- Kitchen
- Refrigerator
- Coffee Maker
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Dishes Utensils
- Toaster
- Internet
- Fireplace
- Air Conditioning
- Washer
- Dryer
- Parking
- Linens
- Towels
- Grill
- Beach Essentials
- Beach Access
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Beach
- Ocean View
