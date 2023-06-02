Inaugural Rhody Regatta Postponed Due to Inclement Weather Forecast

The inaugural Rhody Regatta, originally scheduled for this Saturday, June 3, has been postponed due to a forecast of sustained 20 mph winds and damaging gusts during the day. The event, which is hosted by the International Yacht and Athletic Club (IYAC) and benefits the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, has been rescheduled to combine with the IYAC’s popular Newport Cup on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Like the Rhody Regatta, the Newport Cup consists of one race, approximately 18 miles in length, around Conanicut Island, and attracts boats from all parts of Narragansett Bay.

“This is meant to be a fun event, not a demolition derby,” said Rhody Regatta Event Co-Chair Pat Kennedy, who also co-chairs the Newport Cup. “By combining events, we don’t interfere with any other sailing events on the schedule and we have two great races in one: double the prizes and fun.”

Rhody Regatta entrants will need to register for both events to qualify for both. Each event will be scored separately.

After signing up on yachtscoring.com, Rhody Regatta skippers or their dedicated team liaisons are encouraged to set up a fundraising page on a special site managed by the RI Food Bank. Simple step-by-step instructions make it easy to create a team portal that can then be shared with the team’s network. (Online donations must be made through this portal and cannot be made through yachtscoring.)

