Jacoby Brissett Named Patriots Starting QB

It’s official: Jacoby Brissett will be under center for the New England Patriots to kick off the 2024 season. Head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed Thursday that Brissett will start as quarterback when the Patriots face the Bengals on September 8.

The decision comes as no surprise to those following New England’s quarterback situation closely. Despite a strong showing from rookie Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Mayo and personnel chief Eliot Wolf are sticking to their game plan—develop Maye slowly while relying on Brissett’s experience.

“I have decided that Jacoby Brissett will be our starting quarterback this season,” Mayo announced to reporters. “As an organization, we are 100% behind Jacoby… I had an opportunity to talk to Drake [Maye], I had an opportunity to talk to Jacoby separately and also together, and I feel like we are all on the same page from an organizational perspective.”

Brissett, 31, returns to the Patriots for his second stint with the team, having played for New England in 2016 after being drafted in the third round. Since then, he’s bounced around the league, making stops in Miami, Cleveland, and Washington. Now, he’s back where it all began, and ready to lead.

While Maye has shown promise—throwing for 192 yards and a touchdown in the preseason—the Patriots are content to let him develop behind Brissett, at least for now. The rookie’s time will come, but the coaching staff believes a patient approach is the best path forward.

Brissett, with his 18-30 record as a starter and experience across multiple teams, brings stability to a Patriots team in transition. The veteran QB has completed 61% of his passes for 10,574 yards, with 51 touchdowns and 23 interceptions throughout his career.

For now, it’s Brissett’s job to lose. But everyone in Foxborough knows the future belongs to Maye—the only question is when.

