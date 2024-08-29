Corinthian Yacht Club Gears Up for a Title Defense at the 2024 Resolute Cup

The Corinthian Yacht Club (Marblehead, Mass.) is set to defend its title at the upcoming Resolute Cup on Narragansett Bay, and they are returning with the same team that clinched the championship in 2022. With the experience of winning under their belts, skipper Wade Waddell and his crew are prepared for another strong showing at this prestigious event.

“The competition is intense, the racing is tight, and winning is hard, which is what keeps us coming back,” says Waddell. “After taking the title in 2022 and finishing as the runner-up at the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, we knew we had to return. Our team—Doug Sabin, Duncan Swain, and Miranda Bakos—has developed a strong bond and a high level of trust, which is crucial when the stakes are high.”

Waddell is no stranger to the fierce rivalry with the San Diego Yacht Club (SDYC), having finished ahead of them in the 2022 Resolute Cup before placing second to SDYC at the 2023 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup.

“SDYC has put together a younger team this year, but I’m sure they will still be a formidable opponent,” Waddell remarks. “A lot of the sailors from SDYC are either friends or former college teammates, which adds a fun dynamic to the competition. It was thrilling to go 1-2 with them in both the Resolute Cup and the Invitational Cup, albeit in different orders.”

Since its inception in 2010, the Resolute Cup has served as the Corinthian Championship for U.S. yacht clubs and remains the sole guaranteed pathway for an American club to earn a spot in the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, considered the most prestigious international competition in Corinthian sailing. The seventh edition of the biennial event, which was not held in 2020, is scheduled for September 9 to 14 at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, R.I. This year, the event will feature the Club’s fleet of Sonars, with standardized equipment and on-the-water umpiring to ensure a fair competition.

Despite having already secured a berth in the 2025 Invitational Cup, San Diego Yacht Club isn’t resting on its laurels. Jack Egan, stepping in as the club’s Resolute Cup skipper, is determined to push his team to their limits.

“In some ways, the pressure is off, but none of us has a competitive ‘off’ switch,” says Egan. “Tyler Sinks, the previous skipper, has shared his insights, and we’re ready to lean on SDYC’s experience and the diverse skills each of us brings.”

Adam Roberts, who serves as the tactician for SDYC, echoes Egan’s sentiments about the team’s depth and potential.

“We have a boat stacked with talent, each sailor bringing something unique to the table,” Roberts explains. “Winning the Resolute Cup demands the same meticulous attention to detail as the Invitational Cup. It’s my job to harness our strengths and ensure we perform at our best in every aspect of this event.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Yacht Club, led by Clinton Hayes, is also eyeing a spot on the podium. After finishing fourth in 2022, Hayes believes their experience with the Sonar will be a key advantage.

“High-level racing in evenly matched boats is the most fun you can have on the water,” Hayes notes. “Eastern has always excelled in the Sonar, and we believe we can compete with the best.”

Hannah Lynn, also part of the Eastern team, highlights the importance of familiarity and consistency.

“We’ve been racing together for a decade, mostly in Sonars,” Lynn says. “Returning with the same crew gives us a strong foundation to build on, especially now that we’re more comfortable with the boat.”

Southern Yacht Club, a past champion of both the Resolute Cup and Invitational Cup, is also in the mix. With Andy Lovell, a seasoned sailor with Olympic trials experience, at the helm, they are eager to reclaim their former glory.

“We need to qualify for the Invitational Cup, and this is a big deal for us,” says Lovell. “We’re focused on doing well in every race and not letting frustration get the better of us.”

Racing for the Resolute Cup kicks off on September 11, with the fleet being halved for three final double-point races on September 14. The action unfolds on Narragansett Bay, with races starting each day at 10:30 a.m. and continuing through the afternoon, weather permitting.

2024 Resolute Cup

New York Yacht Club Harbour Court, Newport, R.I.

September 9 to 14

Competing teams include:

American Yacht Club (Rye, N.Y.), Austin Yacht Club (Texas), Bay Waveland Yacht Club (Miss.), Bayview Yacht Club (Detroit, Mich.), California Yacht Club (Marina del Rey, Calif.), Carolina Yacht Club (Charleston, S.C.), Charleston Yacht Club (Charleston, S.C.), Chicago Yacht Club (Ill.), Corinthian Yacht Club (Marblehead, Mass.), Corinthian Yacht Club of San Francisco (Calif.), Eastern Yacht Club (Marblehead, Mass.), Edgewater Yacht Club (Cleveland, Ohio), Fort Worth Yacht Club (Texas), Lakewood Yacht Club (Texas), Larchmont Yacht Club (N.Y.), Little Traverse Yacht Club (Mich.), Mystic River Mudheads Sailing Association (Conn.), New York Yacht Club (N.Y.), Newport Harbor Yacht Club (Calif.), Pensacola Yacht Club (Fla.), San Diego Yacht Club (Calif.), Seattle Yacht Club (Wash.), Shelter Island Yacht Club (N.Y.), Southern Yacht Club (La.), St. Francis Yacht Club (Calif.), Stamford Yacht Club (Conn.), Storm Trysail Club (N.Y.), The San Francisco Yacht Club (Calif.).

