Obituary: Michael Croce (1959-2024)

Michael John Croce 65 of Newport RI passed away peacefully on October 20, 2024. He was the beloved son of the late Eleanor & Arthur Dumond of Middletown RI. He leaves behind his beloved brothers and their families.

He leaves behind his brother William Croce and his wife Tina Croce of Newport RI, Marc Croce and his wife Sharon Croce of Satellite Beach FL, Bryan Dumond and his wife Jo Ann Dumond of St. Augustine FL and Keith Dumond and his wife Alisa Dumond of Warwick RI.

He was the devoted uncle of William Croce, Diana Dumond, Aidan Dumond, and the late Nicholas Croce.

He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants where he got his love for them from his Uncle Franny.

The services were private where he was surrounded by his loving brothers and family.