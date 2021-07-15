Kremlin documents appear to show Putin’s plot to put Trump in White House: report

Documents from a senior level Kremlin meeting in 2016 apparently say that Russia had compromising information about then presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to a report from The Guardian.

The key meeting took place on 22 January 2016, the papers suggest, with the Russian president, his spy chiefs and senior ministers all present.

The paper said it verified the documents which indicate a plan to support trump’s candidacy and that western intelligence agencies were also aware of the documents.

The documents describe Trump as “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex.” The Russian leaders believed that having Trump in the White House would push the U.S. into “social turmoil” and weaken Washington’s negotiating position.

The documents also claim the Kremlin had unspecified “kompromat, or potentially compromising material” on Trump.

The Kremlin has denied The Guardians report.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!