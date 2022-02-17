Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York AG’s investigation

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and his children must sit for depositions within three weeks in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ ongoing investigation of alleged financial improprieties at the Trump Organization. He also ordered the former president to turn over documents and information that had been subpoenaed within two weeks.

“In the final analysis, a state attorney general commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so,” the judge wrote in his decision.

Attorney General Letitia James celebrated the ruling in a statement, saying, “Today, justice prevailed.”

“No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. No one is above the law,” she added.

Trump attorney Ronald Fischetti said that he will appeal the decision and seek a stay of the order.

Attorney General James is investigating whether Trump misled lenders, insurers or others in his family business’ financial statements.

