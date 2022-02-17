Obituary: Brielle Megan Sheekey (1989 – 2022)

Brielle Megan Sheekey, 32, Newport, RI, passed away on Monday February 14th, 2022.

Brielle was born in Long Beach, California to Patrick and Christina Sheekey on April 3rd, 1989. Besides her parents she is survived by her son Tristan Christopher, daughter Nora Grace, brother Christopher Sheekey, and her grandmothers Mary Sheekey and Carolyn Shugart. Brielle is also survived by her much beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and many Fifth Ward childhood friends.

Brielle loved her family and friends fiercely. This was reflected in the handmade gifts she created for everyone, her special knack for remembering important dates and times, and her genuine concern and regard for what was happening in their lives. Brielle was extremely loyal, caring and thoughtful.

Growing up Brielle was a competitive athlete in many sports including tennis, swim and even water polo. She had a flair for the dramatic, in theater and in life! Her sense of humor left many with heartfelt belly laughs.

The greatest days in her life was the day her son Tristan and daughter Nora were born. They were her pride and joy. To know Brielle was to love Brielle. Despite her struggles she always maintained a strong faith. Brielle’s spirit will live on in our fond memories.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, February 20 from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Monday, February 21 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brielle’s memory may be made to the Butler Hospital Foundation, Philanthropy, 300 Richmond St, Providence, RI 02903, or by visiting www.butler.org/ways-to-give.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!