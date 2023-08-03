Jury convicts Rhode Island man of first-degree child molestation

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Rhode Island man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of sexually assaulting a female victim under the age of 14 in 2020.

On July 28, 2023, following the conclusion of a five-day jury trial before Superior Court Justice Daniel A. Procaccini, the jury found Wallace Cable (age 37) guilty of one count of first-degree child molestation.

The defendant is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) pending the scheduling of a sentencing hearing.

“Sexual assault against children is gut-wrenching, plain and simple,” said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. “Trauma of this kind is lifelong, but this victim’s bravery in reporting her abuse is nothing less than extraordinary. The jury got it right in this case, and the defendant now faces a long sentence at the ACI. I am grateful to the East Providence Police Department for their outstanding work and partnership during the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

During the trial, the State proved beyond a reasonable doubt that in 2020, the defendant assaulted a female victim under the age of 14, who was known to him, at a location in East Providence.

“The East Providence Police Department works tirelessly to bring justice to those who perpetrate these terrible offenses,” said East Providence Police Chief Christopher Francesconi. “The victim is the hero of this story, and we commend her for helping us convict this defendant. I am grateful for the work of our detectives and officers, as well as the Attorney General’s Office, during the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Special Assistant Attorneys General Ariel Pittner and Jessica Villella of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Corporal Michael V. Spremulli of the East Providence Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

