President Trump Bans Trans Athletes In Women’s Sports

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women’s and girls’ sports, escalating a debate that has divided lawmakers, advocacy groups, and sports organizations nationwide.

Titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” the order directs federal agencies, including the Department of Education and the Department of Justice, to enforce Title IX—a landmark law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs—by defining sex as the gender assigned at birth. Schools that allow transgender girls and women to compete in female categories risk losing federal funding.

“With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over,” Trump declared at a White House signing ceremony, flanked by female athletes who support the measure. “We are restoring fairness and protecting opportunities for women and girls.”

The executive order requires state attorneys general to develop best practices for enforcement and directs federal agencies to take immediate action against non-compliant institutions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized the administration’s stance that Title IX was designed to protect female athletes, not transgender competitors.

“The policy of this administration is that there are only two sexes—male and female. Pretty simple,” Leavitt said at a press briefing. “We are putting every school receiving taxpayer dollars on notice.”

Under the order, transgender athletes may compete in male or co-ed categories but are barred from female divisions. Proponents argue this ensures a level playing field in women’s sports, citing concerns over physiological advantages. Opponents call the move discriminatory and a violation of transgender rights.

